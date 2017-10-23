Football dreams come true for students with special needs

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shorewood father of 3 killed in Las Vegas shooting
-
Edina High School teacher under child porn investigation
-
Should you freeze your credit?
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Twins remain positive following AL wild-card loss to Yankees
-
1-on-1 with Viking-turned-Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo
-
Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven's son helps dozens to safety during Las Vegas shooting
-
Revitalizing historic Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl 52
-
Is Las Vegas the deadliest U.S. mass shooting?
More Stories
-
What is ranked-choice voting?Oct 23, 2017, 7:45 a.m.
-
Stolen WWII uniforms returned to familyOct 22, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
-
Minneapolis approves regulations for short-term rentalsOct 21, 2017, 4:11 p.m.