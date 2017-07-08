Preschool sweethearts prove soulmates exist

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
North Oaks tops list of richest towns in Minnesota
-
Dying man gets wish to go across the new St. Croix River bridge
-
Mom charged with slaughtering family shows bizarre behavior in court
-
VERIFY: Is Delta giving away free tickets?
-
Study: Internet trolls show 'traits of psychopath'
-
Grow with KARE: Hostas
-
WWII soldier to honor brother
-
Late evening 7-7
-
Photo could offer answers about Amelia Earhart's disappearance
-
BTN11: Is sexual harassment on the rise?
More Stories
-
Paisley Park to host Battle of the BandsJul. 8, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
-
Homeowners saved by smoke detector in Minneapolis house fireJul. 8, 2017, 5:46 a.m.
-
'Pathways to Policing' adds diversity to Twin Cities…Jul. 7, 2017, 7:20 p.m.