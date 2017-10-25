'Dynasty' Star Catherine Oxenberg Says She's Fighting To Save Her Daughter From A Group That Allegedly Brainwashed Her

Catherine Oxenberg, the star of the show Dynasty says she's fighting to save her oldest daughter from a group that she alleges brainwashed her. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.

KARE 2:03 PM. CDT October 25, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories