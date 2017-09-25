50,000 People Forced to Flee Volcano

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Players react to Trump remarks with national anthem protests
-
VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem?
-
Teen fights for life after allergic reaction
-
Tenn. church shooter 'just walked in, started shooting'
-
Police warn about rideshare groping incidents
-
Morning Weather 9-25-2017
-
#eyesUP: Bus driver sounds alarm on distracted driving
-
Fake website targets high-flying pet owners
-
Warren Moon discusses NFL player protests
-
President's criticism sparks more protests at NFL games
More Stories
-
Minnesota wolf population appears to rise 25 percentSep 25, 2017, 11:46 a.m.
-
10 events, $500 in gift cards for 1 'Rocktober' winnerSep 25, 2017, 11:25 a.m.
-
Man quits stadium job after Bills protestSep 25, 2017, 10:42 a.m.