America Makes Up Nearly Half Of The World's Civilian Firearms Owners
After the recent Las Vegas shooting that took the lives of at least 59 people, the topic of gun control and what needs to be done about it continues to come up. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KARE 7:40 AM. CDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shorewood father of 3 killed in Las Vegas shooting
-
Edina High School teacher under child porn investigation
-
Should you freeze your credit?
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Twins remain positive following AL wild-card loss to Yankees
-
Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven's son helps dozens to safety during Las Vegas shooting
-
Revitalizing historic Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl 52
-
1-on-1 with Viking-turned-Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo
-
Is Las Vegas the deadliest U.S. mass shooting?
More Stories
-
Missing MN man in Las Vegas has died, parents sayOct. 3, 2017, 1:37 p.m.
-
MN man arrested for 28th DWIOct. 3, 2017, 2:48 p.m.
-
MN native shot in Las Vegas improvingOct. 2, 2017, 10:54 a.m.