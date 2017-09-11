Bannon: Trump Firing FBI Director Was 'Biggest Mistake in Modern Political History'
Former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon says President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey was the 'biggest mistake in modern political history.' Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
KARE 1:48 PM. CDT September 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hurricane Irma's fury reaches south Florida and the Keys
-
8 killed in Plano shooting
-
People rescue manatees
-
Wayzata police officer struck, killed while removing debris from Hwy. 12
-
Blue porch lights honor fallen Officer William Mathews
-
MN Wild Forward hosts benefit for UofM Masonic Children's Hospital
-
Floridians who stayed put are now bracing for Irma's landfall
-
Late morning forecast 9-11-2017
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
Morning Weather 9-11-2017
More Stories
-
Driver charged in officer's deathSep 11, 2017, 1:41 p.m.
-
Funeral for fallen officer setSep 11, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
-
Lawmakers: Workers who left controversial bar…Sep 11, 2017, 11:48 a.m.