Billionaire Mark Cuban Says If He Was Single, He Would Definitely Run For President
Rumors have been swirling ever since President Trump took office about who could challenge him in 2020. One of those names is Mark Cuban. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KARE 11:52 AM. CDT October 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shorewood father of 3 killed in Las Vegas shooting
-
Edina High School teacher under child porn investigation
-
Should you freeze your credit?
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Twins remain positive following AL wild-card loss to Yankees
-
1-on-1 with Viking-turned-Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo
-
Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven's son helps dozens to safety during Las Vegas shooting
-
Revitalizing historic Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl 52
-
Is Las Vegas the deadliest U.S. mass shooting?
More Stories
-
Teen feared lost to sex traffickers found safeOct 13, 2017, 7:28 a.m.
-
VERIFY: Can President Trump really get rid of NBC's…Oct 11, 2017, 7:25 p.m.
-
Report: MN named 2nd least tax-friendly stateOct 12, 2017, 1:27 p.m.