Did the Older Trump Kids Try To 'Bump' Tiffany Out of Her Inheritance?
It sounds like President Trump told Howard Stern that his daughter Ivanka and oldest son Donald Trump Jr. may have tried to 'bump off' youngest daughter Tiffany from getting any inheritance money. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KARE 8:24 AM. CDT September 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Some Minnesota high school players have knelt for a year
-
Hwy. 169 set to open next week
-
Collins' opposition all but kills GOP health care drive
-
Morning Weather 9-26-2017
-
NFL players respond to Pres. Trump's comments
-
Trump mocks 'Rocket Man' Kim Jong Un
-
Gov. Mark Dayton on sitting, kneeling during national anthem
-
How the national anthem became a sports tradition
-
Teen fights for life after allergic reaction
-
Breaking down John McCain's glioblastoma diagnosis
More Stories
-
Fatal wrong-way crash closes I-94 at LowrySep 26, 2017, 5:12 a.m.
-
Highway 169 reopens early after massive rebuildSep 22, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
-
Some MN players have knelt for a yearSep 25, 2017, 9:53 p.m.