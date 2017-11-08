Ex-TV Anchor Chris Hurst, Whose Girlfriend Was killed On Live TV, Wins Race for Va. House
The former television anchor whose anchor girlfriend was shot on live TV in 2015 just won the race for the 12th district of Virginia's House of Delegates. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KARE 8:08 AM. CST November 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shorewood father of 3 killed in Las Vegas shooting
-
Edina High School teacher under child porn investigation
-
Should you freeze your credit?
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Twins remain positive following AL wild-card loss to Yankees
-
1-on-1 with Viking-turned-Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo
-
Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven's son helps dozens to safety during Las Vegas shooting
-
Revitalizing historic Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl 52
-
Is Las Vegas the deadliest U.S. mass shooting?
More Stories
-
Woman fatally stabbed marks St. Paul's 20th homicideNov. 8, 2017, 9:37 a.m.
-
Bonfire explosion puts child in HCMC burn unitNov. 7, 2017, 9:46 p.m.
-
Target to close 2 MN stores, 10 others nationwideNov. 7, 2017, 1:52 p.m.