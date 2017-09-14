Facebook is Facing Controversy Over Ads Targeting 'Jew Haters'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KARE Breaking News
-
Police say St. Catherine University security guard shot himself
-
Eagan mom worries about infant exposed to moldy apartment
-
WNY Girl, Dog Become Internet Sensation
-
Student says she saw suspect with gun at Spokane school
-
Visitation for Officer William Matthews at Wayzata Free Church
-
DNA identifies suspect in murder 34 years ago
-
'He said that he's proud of me': Evie Clair on her dad
-
Microplastics found in 94% of U.S. tap water samples tested
-
St. Kate's on lockdown after security officer shot
More Stories
-
Hundreds gather for Wayzata officer's farewellSep 14, 2017, 12:07 p.m.
-
Visitation held for Wayzata officer killed on Hwy. 12Sep 13, 2017, 7:32 p.m.
-
Air quality alert issued for Twin Cities, parts of MNSep 14, 2017, 8:11 a.m.