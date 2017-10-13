Mysterious Absence of North Korea's 'Rocket Men' Raises New Nuke Fears
Speculation over another North Korea missile launch or nuclear test escalated this week after two officials were missing during major public events. For more on the story here is Zachary Devita.
KARE 8:04 AM. CDT October 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shorewood father of 3 killed in Las Vegas shooting
-
Edina High School teacher under child porn investigation
-
Should you freeze your credit?
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Twins remain positive following AL wild-card loss to Yankees
-
1-on-1 with Viking-turned-Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo
-
Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven's son helps dozens to safety during Las Vegas shooting
-
Revitalizing historic Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl 52
-
Is Las Vegas the deadliest U.S. mass shooting?
More Stories
-
Teen feared lost to sex traffickers found safeOct 13, 2017, 7:28 a.m.
-
VERIFY: Can President Trump really get rid of NBC's…Oct 11, 2017, 7:25 p.m.
-
Report: MN named 2nd least tax-friendly stateOct 12, 2017, 1:27 p.m.