Report: British Prime Minister Complained to Trump After London Bombing Tweet
President Donald Trump reportedly angered the leader of one of America's closest allies with one of his tweets. This time it's the British Prime Minister. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KARE 12:31 PM. CDT September 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mother remembers son killed in car crash
-
MnDOT dedicates new Highway 53 Bridge
-
Morning weather forecast 9-16-17
-
Faribault man says safe found in lake is his
-
N.A.A.C.P. calls for further discipline of security guard
-
Pregnant Md. teacher shot, police say 'love triangle' motive in death
-
Mike and Ike will remain partners in crime
-
WNY Girl, Dog Become Internet Sensation
-
New co-op bringing healthy food and hope to north Minneapolis
-
Police say St. Catherine University security guard shot himself
More Stories
-
Family-run restaurant burglarized overnightSep 16, 2017, 1:01 p.m.
-
Driver going 100 mph fled police with 1-year-old in carSep 16, 2017, 2:35 a.m.
-
Iron Range celebrates tallest bridge in stateSep 15, 2017, 7:08 p.m.