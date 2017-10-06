Report: Office Of Congressman Who Resigned After Abortion Scandal Had A 'Culture of Intimidation'
Before the abortion scandal that forced Pennsylvania Congressman Tim Murphy to resign, his office was reportedly the center of controversy involving a quote, 'culture of intimidation' that allowed many of his staffers to quit. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KARE 9:50 AM. CDT October 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shorewood father of 3 killed in Las Vegas shooting
-
Edina High School teacher under child porn investigation
-
Should you freeze your credit?
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Twins remain positive following AL wild-card loss to Yankees
-
1-on-1 with Viking-turned-Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo
-
Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven's son helps dozens to safety during Las Vegas shooting
-
Revitalizing historic Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl 52
-
Is Las Vegas the deadliest U.S. mass shooting?
More Stories
-
Man fatally shot by St. Paul policeOct. 5, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
-
Grain elevator fall kills man in western MNOct. 6, 2017, 8:50 a.m.
-
Burnsville man charged in rollover death of teenOct. 5, 2017, 9:37 a.m.