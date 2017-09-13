Report: Omarosa is 'Widely Despised' in the White House

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
St. Kate's on lockdown after security officer shot
-
Minneapolis police officer charged with sexually assaulting teen
-
Minnesota courting Amazon for new headquarters... but is it worth it?
-
Minneapolis woman lives on a wing and a spirit of appreciation
-
Vikings react to season-opening victory over Saints
-
Wayzata police officer struck, killed while removing debris from Hwy. 12
-
Astronaut with Minnesota ties heads to space
-
Late evening weather forecast 9-12-17
-
Hurricane Irma's fury reaches south Florida and the Keys
-
Vikings fans soundoff on "tailgating challenges"
More Stories
-
DNA identifies suspect in murder 34 years agoSep 13, 2017, 8:03 a.m.
-
Mpls. woman lives on a wing and a spirit of appreciationSep 12, 2017, 8:06 p.m.
-
MPD officer charged with sexually assaulting teenSep 12, 2017, 5:55 p.m.