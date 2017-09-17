Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Considering Closing U.S. Embassy in Havana After Sonic Attacks
Mysterious sounds many are calling sonic attacks at the U.S. Embassy in Havana reportedly cause hearing and memory loss. The state department says the latest incident was last month and is apart of an ongoing investigation.
KARE 5:13 PM. CDT September 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family-run Suzette's Restaurant burglarized overnight
-
Memorial for Mpls. bicyclist killed in bus crash
-
American women attacked with acid
-
Mother remembers son killed in car crash
-
Late evening weather forecast 9-16-17
-
U2 cancels: Not enough police for security
-
Hurricane Irma took their homes and possibly their future
-
MnDOT dedicates new Highway 53 Bridge
-
The Wedding Guys' Matthew Trettle shows today's trends
-
Faribault man says safe found in lake is his
More Stories
-
Memorial for Mpls. bicyclist killed in bus crashSep 16, 2017, 10:53 p.m.
-
Twin Cities Walk to Defeat ALS raises $425KSep 16, 2017, 3:38 p.m.
-
Family-run restaurant burglarizedSep 16, 2017, 1:01 p.m.