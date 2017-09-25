Trump Says He Groped Melania in Public, Thinks Ivanka Looks Down on Him
President Trump thinks Ivanka looks down on him, that his germaphobia could be psychological, and admits that he's groped Melania in public before. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
KARE 11:51 AM. CDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Players react to Trump remarks with national anthem protests
-
VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem?
-
Teen fights for life after allergic reaction
-
Tenn. church shooter 'just walked in, started shooting'
-
Police warn about rideshare groping incidents
-
Morning Weather 9-25-2017
-
#eyesUP: Bus driver sounds alarm on distracted driving
-
Fake website targets high-flying pet owners
-
Warren Moon discusses NFL player protests
-
President's criticism sparks more protests at NFL games
More Stories
-
Minnesota wolf population appears to rise 25 percentSep 25, 2017, 11:46 a.m.
-
10 events, $500 in gift cards for 1 'Rocktober' winnerSep 25, 2017, 11:25 a.m.
-
Man quits stadium job after Bills protestSep 25, 2017, 10:42 a.m.