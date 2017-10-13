Women to Boycott Twitter Over Weinstein Accuser Rose McGowan's Suspended Account

#WomenBoycottTwitter is trending after actress Rose McGowan's account was suspended as she tweeted her criticisms of Harvey Weinstein. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.

KARE 7:37 AM. CDT October 13, 2017

