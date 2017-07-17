KARE
NASA releases stunning video that lets you flyby Pluto

Mary Bowerman , USA TODAY Network , KHOU 5:27 AM. CDT July 18, 2017

While humans may not make it to Pluto any time in the near future, NASA is allowing people to get a taste of what it would be like with a new flyby video. 

NASA used data collected by the New Horizons spacecraft during its flyby of  Pluto in 2015 to create a video detailing the icy dwarf planet's surface. 

"This dramatic Pluto flyover begins over the highlands to the southwest of the great expanse of nitrogen ice plain informally named Sputnik Planitia, " NASA said in a statement. 

NASA's New Horizons account tweeted the video on July 14, 2017, noting in a series of tweets that it's the two year anniversary of New Horizons historic flyby of Pluto. 

New Horizons is currently venturing deep into the Kuiper Belt, which is a region of icy bodies and dwarf planets like Pluto, according to NASA. 

