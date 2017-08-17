Parents fuming after information leaked by school district

It looked like your average back-to-school email, but parents with kids in the South Washington Public Schools say their personal information was leaked by the district through a link at the bottom. (Photo: KARE)

COTTAGE GROVE, MINN. - It was supposed to be a typical back-to-school email containing busing information for students who attend South Washington County Public Schools. But when parents scrolled to the bottom they found a link to an Excel spreadsheet that contained the personal information of over 9,500 families.

A parent who wishes to remain anonymous forwarded KARE 11 the email she received from the district yesterday evening, titled "Preliminary Fall Bus Information."

The spreadsheet includes parents' addresses, cell phone numbers and email addresses. It also included the pick-up and drop-off locations for the parents' children.

The district hasn't responded to KARE 11's request for comment but admitted on social media that it was a mistake.

Message to Parents pic.twitter.com/NFBrmlPklq — Keith Jacobus (@SuperOffice833) August 17, 2017

On the district's Twitter account Superintendent Keith Jabobus posted: "South Washington County Schools is aware of the release of information about students and families through a mass email to parents regarding Transportation information for the coming school year. We apologize for the mistake and are addressing the situation."

