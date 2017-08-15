Tech Talk: Using live video to boost your business

Stock Image

Live video inundates our daily lives. Our thirst for new content both at home and at work seems endless. Local author, tech expert and Owner of Daire Success Coaching Alissa Daire Nelson appeared on KARE 11 News at 11 to share some important industry do’s and don’ts when incorporating this vital tool to help boost your business.

Six Tips for Using Live Video for your Business

Use "Go Live" on your Business Facebook page. Or, use an app like BeLive.tv. Easily import video to your website (along with all your awesome interactions with viewers!) as a blog post using Simple Social Press. Schedule and be consistent with live videos. Encourage your audience to turn on their notifications to signal when you go live. When you go live, give it a minute or two for people to join. Go ahead and make small talk, introduce yourself, encourage people to share. Encourage them to comment! Say hello. Where they are joining from. What they're up to today A couple of times throughout your Live video, reintroduce yourself and restate the topic. End our live video with a call to action.





