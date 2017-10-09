Top productivity apps to achieve success

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Experts say productivity is key to overall success. And, you guessed it. There’s an app for that. In fact, there are many.

Twin Cities author and tech expert, Alissa Daire Nelson, owner of Daire Success Coaching, appeared on KARE 11 to share her picks for the top three productivity apps to get the job done. Nelson chose “Zoom”, “Asana” and “Acuity Scheduling”.

