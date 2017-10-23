2 ejected after highway pursuit

Two people were thrown from a Jeep on a ramp to I-494 following a pursuit initiated by State Troopers. (Photo: MnDOT)

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - A highway pursuit across the west metro ended when the vehicle being chased rolled and two people inside were ejected.

The incident began just after 8:30 a.m. Monday, when a number of motorists called 911 to report a white Jeep Wrangler with no license plates driving aggressively, hitting the ditch and passing cars on the right shoulder at a high rate of speed. A pair of State Troopers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it but the driver fled southbound on I-494 at the split, took the Bass Lake Road exit and was attempting to get back on the freeway when he lost control, left the pavement and rolled several times. MnDOT traffic cameras captured two people being tossed from the vehicle, while another two people remained inside the crumpled Jeep.

Two people were taken away from the scene in an ambulance and transported to North Memorial Medical Center. Their conditions are not known. Investigators say the 2014 Wrangler was stolen, and may have been involved in several hit-and-runs along with the chase. At this time they are trying to learn the identifies of all four people in the Jeep.

The ramp from Bass Lake Road to I-494 southbound was closed for a time.

© 2017 KARE-TV