3 dead after wrong-way crash on I-94 in western Wis.

MENOMONIE, Wis. - A wrong-way driver crashed head on with another vehicle near Menomonie, leaving three people dead and another injured. .

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened about 5:44 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers had received multiple complaints about a black car that had crossed the median and was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near milepost 37.

About three miles later the black car crashed head on with a gray car traveling eastbound near the Village of Knapp, The gray vehicle started on fire and all three people inside did not survive. The driver of the black car was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending family notification of the family. At this point it is unclear if the driver of the wrong-way vehicle will face criminal charges, or if alcohol or drugs were involved.

