A little snow causes 'big' traffic woes

ST. PAUL, Minn. - As far as snow totals, it certainly wasn't much.

But the dusting that fell just before and during Wednesday's morning rush hour (between 1 and 1 1/2 inches) was enough to trigger a real-life version of bumper cars across the Twin Cities metro and parts of greater Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to 174 crashes statewide between 4:30 and 10:30 a.m. Twenty of those wrecks involved injury.

Another 86 vehicles either spun out or left the road. The Patrol adds that most of the crashes recorded took place in the Twin Cities and Rochester.

One especially disruptive incident involved several vehicles that tangled on southbound Highway 100 near Duluth Street, closing all lanes for a time. ,

