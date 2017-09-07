Air Force reservists injured in bus crash

A spokesperson for the 934th Airlift Wing in Minneapolis says 13 reservists were aboard the bus, headed for a training site near Fargo when the crash occurred. (Photo: Sky 11)

MONTICELLO, Minn. - At least a half dozen Air Force reservists suffered injuries when the bus they were riding in collided with a semi truck early Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Monticello. The State Patrol says the bus rolled over on its side after the collision while the semi careened into the ditch before coming to a stop. The westbound lanes were completely shut down for at least an hour, and then one lane opened for traffic to crawl by the scene.

A spokesperson for the 934th Airlift Wing in Minneapolis says 13 reservists were aboard the bus, headed for a training site near Fargo when the crash occurred. Six of those 13 suffered some sort of injury, but the spokesman was uncertain how serious those injuries were.

A board of Air Force officers will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

© 2017 KARE-TV