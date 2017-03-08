Alcohol involved in fatal wrong-way crash

Stock Image (Photo: KARE)

FRASER TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Investigators believe an impaired motorist driving the wrong way down a southern Minnesota interstate triggered a crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman.

The State Patrol website says a 48-year-old South Dakota man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 in Fraser Township just before 8 p.m. Tuesday when he struck a Ford Escape traveling eastbound with two people inside. The passenger, 21-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Stoesz of Mountain Lake,, was declared dead on the scene. Investigators say she was not wearing a seatbelt. The 19-year-old male driver of the Ford was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.

The wrong-way driver suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. The State Patrol website says he tested positive for alcohol at the time of the crash. At this point criminal charges have not been filed.

Two truck drivers who drove up on the crash scene became involved in a minor incident and ended up in the ditch. Both were uninjured.

