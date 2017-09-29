Brace yourself: It's going to be a traffic nightmare this weekend

Everything is happening this weekend ... so you may want to stay home. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Twins, Gophers, Wild and Vikings -- all on home turf this weekend. Add in the Twin Cities Marathon, anticipating thousands of people, oh, and a major highway closure.

Good luck getting around town.

Here's a quick reminder of all the things that are happening this weekend so you can plan accordingly:

-- Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers at Target Field Friday at 7:10 p.m. Friday

-- I-35W is closing in both directions from I-94 to Highway 62, starting at 10 p.m. Friday. The highway will reopen by Monday, Oct. 2 at 5 a.m. The on and off ramps will begin closing around 9 p.m. Friday. Drivers will be detoured using I-394, Highway 100 and Highway 62.

-- Minnesota Gophers vs. Maryland Terrapins at TCF Bank Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday

-- Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers at Target Field Friday at 6:10 p.m. Saturday

-- Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center at 7 p.m. Saturday

-- Twin Cities Marathon, starting at U.S. Bank Stadium and ending at the Capitol, at 8 a.m. Sunday

-- Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium at noon Sunday

-- Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers at Target Field Friday at 2:10 p.m. Sunday

Phew. Good luck, everyone!

© 2017 KARE-TV