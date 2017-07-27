Car KARE Tip: Driving in wet weather

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- If you were out and about early Wednesday during the morning commute, you may have run into a few slick spots. Road conditions were very wet after heavy rain swept through the metro.
Here are a few reminders from AAA for the next rainy commute so something like this doesn't happen to you.
- If your wipers are leaving streaks and are fraying, it's time to get new ones.
- Proper tire tread depth and inflation help with traction on wet roadways.
- Avoid using cruise control in wet conditions, you actually can end up losing control.
- To reduce chances of hydroplaning, drivers should slow down, avoid hard braking or sharp turns.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs