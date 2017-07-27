Car KARE Tip: Driving in wet weather

Wet roads, rain - Stock Photo (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- If you were out and about early Wednesday during the morning commute, you may have run into a few slick spots. Road conditions were very wet after heavy rain swept through the metro.

Here are a few reminders from AAA for the next rainy commute so something like this doesn't happen to you.

If your wipers are leaving streaks and are fraying, it's time to get new ones. Proper tire tread depth and inflation help with traction on wet roadways. Avoid using cruise control in wet conditions, you actually can end up losing control. To reduce chances of hydroplaning, drivers should slow down, avoid hard braking or sharp turns.

© 2017 KARE-TV