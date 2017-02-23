Car KARE Tip: Winter driving pet peeves

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- It's time for the Car KARE Tip of the week! In anticipation of the big snow storm we called our friend Kevin Gutknecht with the Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to talk about some of their biggest pet peeves of motorists during snow storms.

These also can serve as friendly reminders...

Give plows room to work. Kevin says plow drivers like at least 5 car lengths away when behind a plow.

People drive too fast which than may cause a crash. It's dangerous and slows down everyone including the plows.

If you can, adjust your travel schedule from the peak rush hour times both during the morning and evening rush.

People need to be more aware of what's to come and when. There are plenty of tools you can use like 511MN.org or our KARE11 app that has the latest weather and traffic updates.

(© 2017 KARE)