Fatal crash closes Hwy. 169 in New Hope

NEW HOPE, Minn. - MnDOT shut down a section of Hwy. 169 in New Hope for hours Wednesday night into Thursday after a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck.

Northbound traffic on the highway had to be diverted to Rockford Road and 42nd Avenue exit.

The State Patrol website says the semi was traveling in the left lane when it failed to stop and struck a Chevy Cruz from behind. That car was pushed into the a Ford Fusion, which then rear-ended a Chrysler Town and Country.

The Chevy Cruz came to a rest in the right ditch, with the Fusion and Town & Country ending up wrecked in the right lane. The Peterbuilt semi, driven by a 60-year-old man from North Branch, continued Northbound in the left lane, rear-ending a Toyota Camry. The Camry was then pushed into a Honda Odyssey. Both vehicles came to a rest in the left lane. The semi came to a rest on the left shoulder.

Injuries to at least one motorist were originally reported as critical, but soon became fatal.

The roadway was closed for hours so investigators could reconstruct the crash. No word at this time if any charges will be filed.

