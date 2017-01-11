Crashes and spinouts mar Wednesday commute

For the third morning in a row drivers hit the road to find slippery conditions caused by a modest snowfall overnight. (Photo: MnDOT)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Another messy commute means more work for Twin Cities body shops.

For the third morning in a row drivers hit the road to find slippery conditions caused by a modest snowfall overnight. The State Patrol reports 201 crashes (21 injuries) with an additional 177 vehicles that spun out or left the road.

While there were numerous reports of incidents in northwestern Minnesota, the majority of crashes and spinouts took place across the Twin Cities metro. Problems remained on the system through the noon hour, with crashes on stretches of I-35W, I-494, I-94 and Highway 100.

