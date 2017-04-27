Deadly crash shuts down I-35W for hours

A deadly crash in the south metro shut down the northbound lanes of I-35W for hours, impacting the start of Thursday morning's rush hour. (Photo: MnDOT)

BURNSVILLE, Minn. - A deadly crash in the south metro shut down the northbound lanes of I-35W for hours, impacting the start of Thursday morning's rush hour.

The State Patrol website says the crash, which occurred just before 2:45 a.m. near the junction with Highway 13, involved just one vehicle and had a lone victim. Investigators offered no other details.

Investigation and reconstruction of the crash shut down all northbound traffic on the busy interstate until just before 6 a.m., but backlogs took even longer to work themselves out.

KARE 11 will have additional details when they become available.

© 2017 KARE-TV