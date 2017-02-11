Detour dodgers along Hwy. 169 still clogging Edina neighborhood

New efforts to discourage drivers from using side streets to get around the big Highway 169 closure are having some impact. (Photo: KARE 11)

EDINA, Minn. - New efforts to discourage drivers from using side streets to get around the Highway 169 closure are having some impact.

The suggested detour is to use Highway 100 and I-494, but thousands of drivers are not doing that and instead clogging up neighborhoods that are normally quiet.

The City of Edina has used a speed sign and upped police patrols in the area. Last week it resorted to reducing certain sections of streets to one lane only.

"This does not help the residents of this neighborhood at all and I'm really upset," said Karen Woodson, when she first saw the single lane barriers.

City Engineer Chad Millner said the move is to try and make traveling through the neighborhood as inconvenient as possible to deter drivers from using it. It has worked, to a certain extent. In the city's recent study, it found traffic volume was reduced 25% from 5,100 vehicles per day to 3,800.

"It's not fair to any of the school buses and it's not fair to the police force on the other side," said Richard Grobovski, who lives near the impacted neighborhoods.

Dave Aeikens, of MnDOT, said his team continues to meet with the city and is looking at making further changes including: upping police patrols, striping streets for pedestrians and creating partial road closures.

"There's just too much congestion in there right now and it's not safe," said Aeikens.

Millner said after a meeting this week it was determined that completely closing off the roads is an option, but calls it "a last resort."

Aeikens said changes could begin starting next week. He's urging people to use the suggested detours or Highway 100 and I-494.

