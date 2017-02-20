KARE
Easing traffic at Crosstown, I-494

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 6:57 PM. CST February 20, 2017

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - MnDOT is working to ease some congestion on highways around the metro.

Crews have narrowed down some options to keep traffic moving on the Crosstown and I-494 between Eden Prairie and MSP International Airport.

The ideas include adding MnPASS Express Lanes or a flyover bridge.

MnDOT wants the public's input on what they think would be best. They've set up a survey at their website.

