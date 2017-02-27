Edina Police limit neighborhood detours from 169

Edina Police will be monitoring a pair of road blocks set up to restrict neighborhood traffic caused by the closure of nearby Highway 169. (Photo: KARE)

EDINA, Minn. - The City of Edina is implementing road blocks starting Monday to help deter Highway 169 detour traffic from entering residential neighborhoods and causing disruption and headaches for residents.

For the week of February 27, traffic restrictions will take place at two intersections:

From 7-9 a.m. eastbound Malibu Drive east of Lincoln Drive will be closed.

From 4-6 p.m. eastbound Dovre Drive east of Lincoln Drive will be closed.

Edina police will monitor the intersections during the one-week trial period, as part of the effort to reduce cut-through traffic in the Parkwood Knolls neighborhood.

City officials say they'll make needed adjustments to traffic restrictions after seeing how successful this week's trial run goes at these two intersections.

The road blocks come just over a month after Highway 169 was closed in both directions for construction in the Edina area. The Highway 169 project is expected to take 10 months to complete.

