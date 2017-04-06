Final year of 694 construction begins Monday

The second and final year of construction on I-694 starts Monday. (Photo: KARE)

ROSEVILLE, Minn. - The final phase of a major construction project in the north metro will begin Monday.

Officials say the second -- and final -- year of construction on Interstate 694, between Lexington Avenue in Arden Hills and I-35 in Vadnais Heights starts next week to add a third lane in each direction of the highway.

The project will be completed in November of this year.

Authorities say once preliminary work begins, there will be lane closures in both directions of 694. The ramp from Rice Street to westbound 694 will also be closed, with posted detours, until the project is completed.

The bridge that carries northbound traffic from I-35 to 694 west will be reduced to a single lane until this fall.

On the eastbound side of the interstate, traffic will be moved to two lanes starting April 16. The two eastbound lanes will be separated by a concrete barrier, forcing motorists to choose a lane at the beginning of the work zone.

