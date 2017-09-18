Franklin Avenue Bridge closed for 1 year

If you're among the estimated 15,000 motorists who use the Franklin Avenue Bridge each day, make alternative plans: The span will be closed and under construction for an entire year. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Franklin Avenue bridge over I-35W will close for nearly a year starting Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the bridge will be closed Sept. 18 through summer 2018 as part of the major I-35W corridor project that will unfold over the next four years. The $239 million project will include completely replacing 11 bridges, refurbishing four others, repaving multiple lanes of freeway, adding MnPass lanes, and constructing a mass transit center.

MnDOT estimates that 15,000 cars pass over the bridge each day.

The detour for westbound motorists who usually use the Franklin Avenue Bridge will be Portland Avenue to 26th Street. The prescribed detour for those headed eastbound on Franklin is Nicollet Avenue to Park Avenue.

The Franklin Avenue Bridge reconstruction is part of a 4-year project to completely rebuild the I-35W corridor out of downtown Minneapolis. (Photo: KARE)

Pedestrians are asked to use the 24th Street pedestrian bridge.

A full detour map for the bridge closure is available online

