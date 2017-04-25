Freeway pursuit ends in motorcycle crash on I-494

A motorcyclist is likely rethinking his decision-making following a chase that tore across a busy metro interstate Tuesday morning. (Photo: MnDOT)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - A motorcyclist is likely rethinking his decision-making following a chase that tore across a busy metro interstate and ended in a crash Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says dispatchers received a call reporting that the driver of a motorcycle on I-494 in the east metro was splitting traffic and riding dangerously at a high rate of speed. A trooper waiting at 494 and Penn Avenue attempted to stop the 33-year-old rider, but he sped on.

Multiple troopers joined the pursuit, which was captured on MnDOT traffic cameras. Finally, the biker attempted to cross the median at the Flying Cloud Drive exit and lost control, sending both him and his 2006 Honda sliding across the pavement.

Despite the spectacular crash it appears that the rider, a Little Canada man, was not seriously injured. He was arrested on scene and will likely face charges of fleeing an officer, among others.

