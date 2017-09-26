Highway 169 reopens early after massive rebuild

169 is back open in the southwest metro Tuesday morning, bringing an end to a construction project that had a profound impact on the way motorists get to and from work.

EDINA, Minn. - Cars are rolling down one of the southwest metro's busiest highways once again after the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) reopened Highway 169 from I-394 to Bren Road following a nine-month closure.

MnDOT said last week that the road, which runs between Golden Valley and Edina, would open to motorists Wednesday, September 27, weather permitting. As it turns out, they shaved a day off of that.

MnDOT announced that all lanes of Highway 169 from I-394 to Bren Road should be open Wednesday, Sept. 27 after being closed for a nine-month project. (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)

The 169 rebuild closed the highway in both directions for the better part of nine months. During that time crews tore down the old the Nine-Mile Creek Bridge and replaced it with a Causeway, reconstructed on-and-off ramps and repaved the entire section. The project also aimed to increase pedestrian safety in the area. especially the bridge on Cedar Lake Road.

A causeway is described as a raised road across low or wet ground that is supported by fill instead of piers. Nine Mile Creek Causeway is about three-fourths of a mile and will take traffic over Nine Mile Creek.

About 90,000 vehicles used Hwy. 169 in the project area each day before construction. The project was supposed to run from January 23, 2017 to October 1, 2017 but work wrapped up early.

Engineers priced the project at $64 million.

