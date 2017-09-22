Highway 169 to reopen early after massive rebuild

The centerpiece of the $64 million project was the rebuilding of the Nine-Mile Causeway. Ramps were also reconstructed, and the entire section from I-394 to Bren Road repaved. (Photo: KARE)

EDINA, Minn. - Life will soon be better for commuters in the west metro after state transportation officials announced that a busy stretch of Highway 169 shut down for a nine-month construction project will reopen next Wednesday.

MnDOT says motorists will be able to navigate Highway 169 from I-394 to Bren Road beginning at 5 a.m. on September 27, weather permitting. All lanes should be open.

MnDOT announced that all lanes of Highway 169 from I-394 to Bren Road should be open Wednesday, Sept. 27 after being closed for a nine-month project. (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)

The 169 rebuild closed the highway in both directions for the better part of nine months. During that time crews tore down the old the Nine-Mile Creek Bridge and replaced it with a Causeway, reconstructed on-and-off ramps and repaved the entire section. The project also aimed to increase pedestrian safety in the area. especially the bridge on Cedar Lake Road.

A causeway is described as a raised road across low or wet ground that is supported by fill instead of piers. Nine Mile Creek Causeway is about three-fourths of a mile and will take traffic over Nine Mile Creek.

About 90,000 vehicles used Highway 169 in the project area each day before construction. The project was supposed to run from January 23, 2017 to October 1, 2017 but work wrapped up early.

Engineers priced the project at $64 million.

