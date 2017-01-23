Highway 169 traffic floods neighborhoods

Edina police responded to Hwy. 169 detour traffic with temporary speed display signs clocking motorists and stepped up enforcement. (Photo: KARE 11)

EDINA, Minn. – 'Tis neither the date nor the route of the Edina 4th of July Parade. But Peggy Halverson had a right to wonder on Monday as she walked her dog Maggie on Malibu Drive.

“It's been all day like this,” said Halvorson as cars and trucks whizzed past.

Halvorson’s normally quiet Edina neighborhood has become an unsanctioned detour route for motorists forced off Highway 169 by a 10-month bridge replacement road closure that started Monday morning.

“It's kind of what we're going to be living with, I'm afraid,” said Halvorson.

The phones were ringing Monday at the Edina Police Department.

“We heard from a lot of residents,” said Sgt. Kevin Rofidal, who added, the calls were not unexpected.

Rofidal said Edina police responded with temporary speed display signs clocking motorists and stepped up enforcement.

But Rofidal said there’s only so much police can do.

“We don't encourage it, obviously, because of the volume, but at the same time it's a street and we can't prevent people from driving down the street,” said Rofidal.

MnDOT's recommended detour routes northbound and southbound traffic onto Highway 100 and Interstate 494.

But these days MnDOT doesn't always have the final say with drivers.

“Now with the cell phones and the navigation systems people are finding their way and finding their way right through the neighborhood,” said Rofidal.

Malibu Drive and other similar streets were not designed for heavy traffic; many have no sidewalks.

History suggests things will get better after a couple of weeks, according to Rofidal, as drivers establish their routes and stop exploring unfamiliar neighborhoods.

For Peggy Halvorson that can’t come soon enough.

“I don't know how to make people respect our neighborhood and not turning it into a highway,” she said.

(© 2017 KARE)