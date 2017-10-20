Highway pursuit ends in foot chase, arrest

The suspect bailed from his vehicle after exiting on 77th Avenue, then led police on a foot chase that ended in a nearby parking lot with his arrest. (Photo: MnDOT)

EDINA, Minn. - A man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit and foot chase across Edina Friday morning.

A police spokesperson says the chase started on Gleason Avenue, went eastbound on Valley View past Edina High School, wound to eastbound Hwy 62 and southbound Highway 100. Eventually the man exited on 77th Street and bailed from his vehicle.

Pursuing officers began chasing the suspect on foot, and eventually were able to run him down in the parking lot of the DoubleTree Hotel. There was a struggle, and the suspect was reportedly tased before being taken into custody.

At this point it is unclear what specifically triggered the pursuit, although the man was reported driving erratically.

© 2017 KARE-TV