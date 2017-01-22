Hwy. 169 project begins Monday

Hwy. 169 closure begins Jan. 23, 2017. (Photo: KARE 11)

EDINA, Minn. - Following a string of delays, a big west metro highway project is set to begin.

MnDOT reports Highway 169, between Bren Road and 7th Street, will close at 2 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

The project has been twice-delayed, first due to weather and, again, to protect utility cables running under the bridge. Southbound Hwy. 169 will be one lane from Excelsior Blvd to 7th Street. Northbound Hwy. 169 will be a single lane from Hwy. 62 to Bren Road.

The biggest part of the project involves removing and replacing the Nine Mile Creek bridge running through Edina. An estimated 90,000 drivers will need to take a daily detour, either to Interstate 494 or Highway 100.

Recommended MnDOT detour for northbound traffic: EB Hwy. 62, NB Hwy. 100, WB I-394 to Hwy. 169.

Recommended MnDOT detour for southbound traffic: WB I-394, SB I-494 to Hwy. 169.

The project is expected to be complete in October 2017. Click here for more information.

