Hwy. 169 project is underway

Hwy. 169 closure begins Jan. 23, 2017. (Photo: KARE 11)

EDINA, Minn. - We've warned you and warned you, and now... it's here.

Following a string of delays, the big Highway 169 project between Bren Road and 7th Street is underway, a major undertaking that will close the busy highway for 10 months.

The project has been twice-delayed, first due to weather and then a second time, to protect utility cables running under the bridge. Besides the section that will be completely closed, southbound Hwy. 169 will be one lane from Excelsior Blvd to 7th Street, and northbound Hwy. 169 will be a single lane from Hwy. 62 to Bren Road.

The biggest part of the project involves removing and replacing the Nine Mile Creek bridge running through Edina. An estimated 90,000 drivers will need to choose a daily detour, either to Interstate 494 or Highway 100.

DETOURS:

Recommended MnDOT detour for northbound traffic: EB Hwy. 62, NB Hwy. 100, WB I-394 to Hwy. 169.

Recommended MnDOT detour for southbound traffic: WB I-394, SB I-494 to Hwy. 169.

The project is expected to be complete in October 2017. Click here for more information.

