I-94 ramp, lane closures begin Friday

I-94 construction (Photo: KARE)

ROSEVILLE, Minn. - Starting Friday, motorists who travel on Interstate 94 will see a number of ramp and lane closures between St. Paul and Maplewood.

MnDOT announced long-term plans earlier this week to close several ramps and lanes until this fall, including one from northbound Highway 61 to 94E.

The following ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until May:

• White Bear Avenue to I-94 W

• Burns Avenue to eastbound I-94 (McKnight Road ramp)

• Hudson Road to westbound I-94

• Westbound I-94 to Hudson Road

• Westbound I-94 to Etna Street

• McKnight Road to westbound I-94

The following lanes will be closed in both directions of I-94, between Kellogg Boulevard and the I-694/I-494 interchange:

• I-94E will be down to one lane from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday.

• I-94W will be down to one lane from from 6 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The I-94 reconstruction and improvement project will be completed by this fall.

