I-94 ramp, lane closures begin Friday

ROSEVILLE, Minn. - Starting Friday, motorists who travel on Interstate 94 will see a number of ramp and lane closures between St. Paul and Maplewood.
MnDOT announced long-term plans earlier this week to close several ramps and lanes until this fall, including one from northbound Highway 61 to 94E.
The following ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until May:
• White Bear Avenue to I-94 W
• Burns Avenue to eastbound I-94 (McKnight Road ramp)
• Hudson Road to westbound I-94
• Westbound I-94 to Hudson Road
• Westbound I-94 to Etna Street
• McKnight Road to westbound I-94
The following lanes will be closed in both directions of I-94, between Kellogg Boulevard and the I-694/I-494 interchange:
• I-94E will be down to one lane from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday.
• I-94W will be down to one lane from from 6 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The I-94 reconstruction and improvement project will be completed by this fall.
