I-94 re-opens after car plunges off overpass

MINNEAPOLIS - Interstate 94 re-opened in Minneapolis early Thursday morning, after a crash late Wednesday involving a car that drove off an overpass and crashed onto the freeway below.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a Cadillac ATS driving on Washington Avenue lost control and went over the guard rail on the 41st Avenue bridge. The car then fell onto the northbound lanes of I-94, where the car caught fire.

Authorities say the driver, 31-year-old Floyd Douglas Cunningham, was killed in the crash which happened about 10 p.m. Wednesday. A passenger, 37-year-old Lancha Robinson, is hospitalized in critical condition.

Troopers said road conditions were dry at the time, and the State Patrol's initial report said alcohol was not involved.



