I-94 W closure postponed until Sept. 8-11

I-94 construction (Photo: KARE)

ROSEVILLE, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will delay the closure of I-94 west in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center from this weekend to Sept. 8 due to rain.

I-94 west will be closed from I-394 to I-694 from 10 p.m. Sept. 8 to 5 a.m. Sept. 11, 2017.

If weather permits additional closures will happen throughout September.

The eastbound lanes of I-694 to I-394 are scheduled to be closed from Sept. 15-18 and Sept. 22-25.

The construction project began in March, 2017. Crews are resurfacing nine miles of the interstate, repairing 50 bridges and repairing ramps from Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis to Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center.

The complete project is expected to be completed in July 2018. Construction for this year will end in October.

For more information you can check out the project on the Dept. of Transportation website.

