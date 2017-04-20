3-car crash in Lowry Tunnel snarls 94W

A crash in Lowry Tunnel has closed all lanes of westbound 94 Thursday morning. (Photo: MnDOT)

MINNEAPOLIS - A nasty crash inside the Lowry Tunnel completely closed all lanes of westbound 94 Thursday morning, bringing traffic to a halt.

The crash, which happened shortly after 8 a.m., caused major smoke throughout the tunnel, forcing the complete closure. About a half an hour later, crews opened the tunnel to one lane, as they worked to clear the scene and get the congested traffic moving. It wasn't open long, however, before they shut all lanes down a second time.

The State Patrol states the crash involved three vehicles and a small fire. They say there were injuries but none were serious.

94WB/LHTunnel. Temp closed due to 3-veh crash & small fire. Injuries but no serious or fatality — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) April 20, 2017

MnDOT traffic cams showed a truck that had spun around and was crashed into the wall of the tunnel and two cars with major front-end damage.

A crash in Lowry Tunnel has closed all lanes of westbound 94 Thursday morning. (Photo: MnDOT)

All lanes of 94W through the Lowry Tunnel reopened around 9:20 a.m.

Backups due to the crash and subsequent closure at one point stretched all the way back to the East River Parkway.

Traffic backup on 94W, due to the Lowry Tunnel crash. (Photo: MnDOT)

