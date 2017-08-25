Lowry Tunnel set to fully open Aug. 31

Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis

ROSEVILLE, Minn. - MnDOT reports both directions of the Lowry Hill Tunnel are scheduled to fully reopen the morning of Aug. 31, weather permitting.

Before the work is completed, MnDOT says a number of closures will occur next week.

From 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 both directions of the tunnel will close. When it reopens, three lanes will travel through the eastbound tunnel and two through west bound.

From 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, I-94 west will be closed. When it reopens, all tunnel lanes and ramps will be open.

The following ramps, which have been closed since June 23, will open by 5 a.m. Thursday:

I-35W north to I-94 west

Highway 55 to I-94 east

Fourth Avenue to I-94 east

I-394 East to I-94 east will reopen early Monday as planned. Westbound I-94 will close from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday while crews work inside the tunnel.

The tunnel has been closed since June 24 for improvements. Click here for more information about the project.

