Major closures may impact your weekend

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- A few closures may significantly impact your plans around the metro over the weekend.

MnDOT says a major stretch of southbound Highway 169 will close this while crews pave the highway. The closure will be between Highway 7 and Highway 55 starting at 7 p.m. Friday. It will remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

MnDOT's suggested detour will be Highway 55 west to I-494 south. Northbound Highway 169 will remain open to one lane from I-394 to Seventh Street and Lincoln Drive.

In the south metro motorists in Cottage Grove will encounter a full closure of Highway 61.

Beginning at 7 p.m., Friday, July 21, Highway 61 under the County Road 19/ Innovation Road Bridge will close as crews remove worn out concrete patches from the bridge deck. Motorists will be directed to use the exit and entrance ramps at Innovation Road/County Road 19 as a detour during the closure.

Crews expect to complete the work and lift the closure by 5 a.m. Monday, July 24.

